Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:06 PM
latest Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Home Business

Sterling, lifted by weaker dollar, stays comfortably above $1.28

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Sterling, lifted by weaker dollar, stays comfortably above $1.28

Sterling, lifted by weaker dollar, stays comfortably above $1.28

LONDON, July 27: Lacking any significant drivers of its own, sterling was pushed up by a broadly weaker US dollar on Monday, as uncertainty over Brexit and Britain's economic prospects kept most investors on the sidelines.
Speculators and real money managers have added short positions on the British currency in the week to Tuesday, latest CFTC data showed, though the number of contracts held were not as many as a couple of months ago.
The pound was last up 0.3per cent versus the dollar at $1.2827, but as the euro rose above $1.17, sterling fell against the common currency, trading last down 0.2per cent at 91.27 pence.
"It should be more of the same for GBP this week. It is a very quiet week on the UK data front with the currency to remain the laggard and the underperformer in the European G10 FX space," wrote Petr Krpata, currency and rates strategist at ING, in a note to clients.
Britain and the European Union clashed last week over the chances of securing a free trade agreement, with Brussels deeming it unlikely but London holding out hope one could be reached in September.
Krpata said "with news headlines suggesting an increased perceived probability of no deal, there is a little to be optimistic about for GBP", adding that he sees euro/sterling breaching the 92 pence level this summer.
The country is also battling with the worst economic crisis in decades caused by the coronavirus.
After failing to curb new COVID-19 infections at the start of the pandemic, the government and the central bank have injected an unprecedented amount of money to keep the economy afloat and prevent a massive wave of unemployment.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticised for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL offers cluster of incentives for expatriates
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic turns Europe’s retail sector on its head
Ryanair slashes traffic outlook, fears C-19 second wave
Etihad Airways, Boeing strengthen partnership
Indian Bank cuts interest rate on agri jewel loans
Over 0.1m users donate to Bidyanondo thru bKash
Industry body warns of new risks of bad conduct in post C-19 banking sector


Latest News
Google extends employees' work-from-home until next July
Gold rockets toward $2,000
Lanka Premier League to begin next month
Rayhan’s lawyers fail to meet him
Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
WHO: Hepatitis B spread in under-5 children lowest in decades
Eight held with drugs in Joypurhat
Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Most Read News
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 2,772 cases
Israfil Alam MP no more
COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study
Premier Cement provides eight high flow nasal cannulas to BSMMU
Mobile courts to visit cattle markets from Tuesday
On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD
DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin
Google extends work from home through June next year
India hands over 10 diesel locomotives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft