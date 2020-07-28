Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:06 PM
Business

Stocks rise for 2nd running day on procurement

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day as on Monday as investors picked up prospective shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 16.30 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 4,145 at the close of the trading.  The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.20 points to finish at 1,400 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 1.99 points to close at 965.
Turnover was Tk 4.37 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was 18 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 3.71 billion.
Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 160 remained unchanged while 117 issues advanced and 67 declined on the DSE floor.
A total number of 93,273 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 132.61 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Tk 3,220 billion on Sunday, from Tk 3,217 billion in the previous session.
Khulna Power Company topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 165 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco Pharma, Square Pharma, Pioneer Insurance and BATBC.
Agrani Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Dacca Dyeing was the worst loser, losing 6.80 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 46 points to close at 11,796 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 29 points to finish at 7,152.
Of the issues traded, 74 gained, 46 declined and 102 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.81 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 95 million.


