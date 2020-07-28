

BB so far okays over Tk 9,000cr against 650 firms

This will be part of the stimulus packages of over Tk1,00,000 crore to overcome the economic impact of the pandemic including a Tk30,000 crore package for industries and service sectors.

Loan disbursement from Tk30,000 crore fund is increasing rapidly and roughly half of the it is expected to be disbursed by the end of this month, says a high official of the BB.

After verifying loan proposals of scheduled banks, BB has so far approved Tk9,200 crore loans in favour of covid-19 affected firms from the Tk30,000 crore stimulus package, he adds.

He says banks have intensified loans disbursement activities as BB instructed to complete disbursement from all stimulus funds by August this year.

In May this year, the BB set a limit on how much working capital a bank could lend to the coronavirus affected firms. The BB fixed limits based on the existing working capital loans of borrowers.

It must be within 30 percent of their existing working capital loans of borrowers as of December 31, 2019, as per the BB's guidelines on the stimulus package.

The loan limit of Mercantile Bank from stimulus funds was set at Tk774 crore by the BB. The bank has already disbursed Tk250 crore from it.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Mercantile Bank additional managing director Mati Ul Hasan said they received 800 applications from the Covid-19 affected industries. Around Tk600 crore is now in the process of sanctioning to disburse within the shortest possible time, he adds. "We will complete the loan disbursement from all types of stimulus packages by next month," he told Daily Observer.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has the highest Tk2,800 crore loan limit from Tk30,000 crore fund and the bank's deputy managing director Abu Reza Mohd.Yeahia said a good number of clients have applied. A big amount of it in the process of sanctioning, he adds.

Agrani Bank's limit was set at Tk914 crore. It has so far sanctioned Tk600 crore to 15 industries including Acme and Noman group. Its managing director Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam said initially the bank disbursed Tk19 crore to the affected corporations.

BB's loan limit for Sonali Bank is Tk1,622 crore. National Bank at Tk1,631 crore, UCB at Tk1,163 crore, Dutch Bangla Bank at Tk1,068 crore, The City Bank at Tk1,023 crore, EXIM Bank at Tk994 crore, Eastern Bank at Tk985 crore, Prime Bank at Tk912 crore and for Bank Asia is Tk819 crore.

On April 12, the BB launched the stimulus package. BB later formed a Refinancing Scheme of Tk15,000 crore for lenders to implement the stimulus package. Under the scheme, banks will get funds in the form of working capital at 4 percent interest from the central bank while clients will get it at 9 percent.

To avail of this scheme banks will have to give at least 50 percent loan to industrial and service sector businesses from their own sources.























