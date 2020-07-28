Nikkei lauds Beximco performance amid C-19





The company donated about 6.5 million medical gowns to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on May 25, 2020.

Moreover, Beximco's Textile and Apparel Unit has been producing around 50 million pieces of PPE per month to meet the country's demand. In this way, Beximco Group continues to thrive on coronavirus challenges.

The Nikkei Asian Review, Japan's most widely circulated and one of the world's leading financial newspaper, recently published a report highlighting various initiatives taken by Beximco to address the Corona challenge.

The report said, Beximco pharmaceutical is the first pharmaceutical company in the world to make the first clone of remdesivir, a drug in the spotlight as a treatment for COVID-19.

Besides, Beximco Pharma has also released generic copies of Avigan, hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin which are effective in the treatment of Covid-19.

So far, Beximco Pharma has sold around 25,000 generic copies of Bemsivir, its version of remdesivir in Nigeria, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Venezuela and Pakistan.

Rabbur Reza, Chief Operating Officer of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd said, "We are trying to export Bemsivir to around 30 countries. We are presently capable of producing 80,000 vials of Bemsivir per month, which we want to double our production by August. "

Beximco Group is the only organization that produces medicines along with medical protective gear. The group has invested about 30 million dollar in their PPE unit in March. The unit is currently producing 50 million different types of protective gear, including masks and gowns.

Syed Naved Husain, Chief Executive and Group Director of Beximco Group, said, "We have used our world-class production, technology and design expertise to produce PPE. We want to make Bangladesh a PPE hub."

According to Naved Husain, the company will earn around 250 million dollar from exporting in this sector by the end of the year. The company aims to double its export revenue to 120 million dollar next year.

Beximco has already signed an agreement with the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to supply washable long sleeve gowns. The deal was completed through the American clothing company Hanesbrands. Beximco received an order of 20 million such products worth about 250 million in April.

Nazmul Hassan, Managing Director, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, "Beximco is committed to fighting this unprecedented epidemic in all possible ways through competitive research, development and production skills."































