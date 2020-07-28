Video
Private sector credit growth drops on low deposit, govt borrowing

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Shamsul Huda

Private sector credit growth in the last fiscal (2019-20) dropped to 8.6 per cent against a target of 14.8 per cent for the year and 16.5 percent in the year before.
This is the lowest ever growth recorded partially caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic last year but mainly for continued downturn in credit growth every year over the last decade as most bank loans were diverting loans to government borrowing.  
The country achieved the highest private sector credit growth of     25.80 percent in fiscal 2010-2011 and ever since it dropped by over 11 percentage points or almost halved last year slowing down private sector growth.
At slow credit growth hardly any new industry was set up or sizeable expansion of existing industries took place in recent years impacting new jobs creation in the industrial sector.
Shahidul Islam, a private sector entrepreneur told The Daily Observer,  " I have asked for a large loans to my bank and it also sanctioned the loan to set up new plants. But I didn't draw the money for many risks including fearing slow business growth and continued fall in prices of the products I produce in domestic and international market."
He said meanwhile sanctioning loan has become difficult as big loan scams have hit many banks making the process complicated. "Honest entrepreneurs have become more cautious."
Job creation did not happen much over the recent years and the situation may further worsen following the outbreak of the pandemic. "Employers are now terminating workers instead of hiring," he said adding businessmen are now taking bank loans only as working capital to run businesses not opening new ones.
Abdul Mannan a senior banker said entrepreneurs are not taking loans as they fear the economy may further face trouble from the impact of the pandemic.  
He said private sector credit growth is dropping and in the upcoming days it may drop further at a time banks are under pressure to inject funds for financing stimulus packages. Meanwhile, bank deposits are also falling to shrink their ability to sanction big loans, he said.  
He said the central bank's expansionary credit policy this time may   face bigger challenges to revive the economy because borrowers may be weighing risks before asking for new loans.
Bangladesh Bank credit target of 14.8 percent in 2019-20 and 16.5 percent target for 2018-19 didn't materialize and ended at below single digit last year. It is not clear what comes this year.
A senior BB official said the government should extend more credit to SME sector, besides expediting industrial loans to revive private sector and increase scope for more job creation.
He said the government borrowing from banking system will only increase in the coming days to squeeze private sector credit growth.  Private sector may continue to face constraints in this situation impacting its growth.














