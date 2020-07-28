Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
Freedom Fighter Abu Sayeed passes away

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Valliant Freedom Fighter Muhammad Abu Sayeed, Secretary of Satkhira Red Crescent and former President of Satkhira City Awami League, passed away on Sunday at Square Hospital in the capital. He suffered from cardiac arrest while he was in life support. He fell sick while distributing relief materials to the people in different villages in Satkhira. He was 64.
He is the younger brother of Freedom Fighter Muhammad Musa, former Secretary to the Government, Abu Zafar, Freedom Fighter and Professor of Dhaka University, Dr Muhammad Mohiuddin Freedom Fighter and Professor of Dhaka University, Professor Dr Muhmmad Isa of National University and Professor Khadija Khatun of Begum Badrunnesa College.
He is survived by his wife and 2 daughters. His family has requested his friends, relatives, well-wishers and admirers to offer prayers for the salvation of his departed soul. He was buried at the Intellectuals' graveyard at Mirpur in the capital on Sunday (July 26).



