Shajahan Khan’s daughter, C-19 test report was ‘wrong’





She submitted a written complaint to Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, around 12pm on Monday.

Two reports of the Covid-19 sample test were also submitted.

Shajahan brought the complaint letter to DGHS, said Sheikh Md Akkas Ali, its public relations officer.

On Saturday, immigration officers at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka stopped Oaishe Khan from boarding a plane to London over anomalies in her coronavirus test report.

In her complaint, Oaishe said she is a student of Coventry University in England and came home on Feb 20. She could not return to England as international flight operations in Bangladesh were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was scheduled to fly to England by the flight BG001 departing at 11:40am on Jul 26 when Bangladesh resumed international flights.

She gave her samples to the Mohakhali DNCC Isolation Centre for Covid-19 test on July 24, she wrote. Oaishe received her test report online on July 25 which was negative, she claimed. -bdnews24.com

















Oaishe Khan, the daughter of former shipping minister Shajahan Khan, says a 'wrong' Covid-19 test report was given to her.She submitted a written complaint to Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, around 12pm on Monday.Two reports of the Covid-19 sample test were also submitted.Shajahan brought the complaint letter to DGHS, said Sheikh Md Akkas Ali, its public relations officer.On Saturday, immigration officers at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka stopped Oaishe Khan from boarding a plane to London over anomalies in her coronavirus test report.In her complaint, Oaishe said she is a student of Coventry University in England and came home on Feb 20. She could not return to England as international flight operations in Bangladesh were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.She was scheduled to fly to England by the flight BG001 departing at 11:40am on Jul 26 when Bangladesh resumed international flights.She gave her samples to the Mohakhali DNCC Isolation Centre for Covid-19 test on July 24, she wrote. Oaishe received her test report online on July 25 which was negative, she claimed. -bdnews24.com