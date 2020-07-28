Five Ansar al-Islam men arrested





The arrestees are Mizanur Rahman Palash, 35, Nurul Huda, 44, Abdur Rashid, 21, Russel, 37, and Abdul Hai, 40. They all are from Chapainawabganj district, according to a press release of RAB-4.

According to RAB, Palash, the coordinator of Chapainawabganj unit of the militant organization, is a jeweller who used protective software and mobile phone applications to contact senior leaders.

Palash also used secret groups in social media to collect and spread the outfit's ideology, RAB said, adding that he was the admin of at least six social-media-based secret groups which propagate extremism.

Nurul Huda, a madrasa teacher, had been a member of Ansar al-Islam for seven years, according to the press release.





He was an active member who motivated new members and helped them financially.

Russel, a workshop worker, was responsible for collecting money from other members and sympathisers and providing them to Nurul while village doctor Hai joined the outfit through Palash.

The youth Abdur Rashid was drawn to militancy by the group's online activities. He was also an active member of the militant organization.

The arrestees visited many places across the country from time to time to recruit new members, using social media to communicate amongst themselves.

















