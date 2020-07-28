Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:05 PM
latest Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Home Miscellaneous

Five Ansar al-Islam men arrested

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five members of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam from Dhamria upazila in Dhaka district early Monday.
The arrestees are Mizanur Rahman Palash, 35, Nurul Huda, 44, Abdur Rashid, 21, Russel, 37, and Abdul Hai, 40. They all are from Chapainawabganj district, according to a press release of RAB-4.
According to RAB, Palash, the coordinator of Chapainawabganj unit of the militant organization, is a jeweller who used protective software and mobile phone applications to contact senior leaders.
Palash also used secret groups in social media to collect and spread the outfit's ideology, RAB said, adding that he was the admin of at least six social-media-based secret groups which propagate extremism.  
Nurul Huda, a madrasa teacher, had been a member of Ansar al-Islam for seven years, according to the press release.


He was an active member who motivated new members and helped them financially.
Russel, a workshop worker, was responsible for collecting money from other members and sympathisers and providing them to Nurul while village doctor Hai joined the outfit through Palash.
The youth Abdur Rashid was drawn to militancy by the group's online activities. He was also an active member of the militant organization.
The arrestees visited many places across the country from time to time to recruit new members, using social media to communicate amongst themselves.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Freedom Fighter Abu Sayeed passes away
Shajahan Khan’s daughter, C-19 test report was ‘wrong’
Five Ansar al-Islam men arrested
Yemen’s children starve amid rising fears of famine
Heavy rainfall in the last few days caused water logging
JKG Health Care executive officer remanded
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor of Satkhira daily dies with breathing complications


Latest News
Google extends employees' work-from-home until next July
Gold rockets toward $2,000
Lanka Premier League to begin next month
Rayhan’s lawyers fail to meet him
Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
WHO: Hepatitis B spread in under-5 children lowest in decades
Eight held with drugs in Joypurhat
Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Most Read News
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 2,772 cases
Israfil Alam MP no more
COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study
Premier Cement provides eight high flow nasal cannulas to BSMMU
Mobile courts to visit cattle markets from Tuesday
On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD
DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin
Google extends work from home through June next year
India hands over 10 diesel locomotives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft