DINAJPUR, July 27: Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Hili land port will remain suspended for six days from July 30 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Harun-or-Rashid, president of Hili land port export import group, said trade activities will remain suspended from July 30 to August 4 as Eid-ul-Azha is scheduled to be celebrated on August 1. The land port would reopen on August 7. -UNB