Obituary

Her Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Monday at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zohr prayer and buried at Banani Graveyard.

Rabeya Khandakar also the wife late Dhaka University Prof Dr Md Ali Nawab, left behind three sons, two daughters and host of relatives to mourn her death.





Rabeya Khandakar, mother of Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), has passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Dhaka. She was 86 and had been suffering from old age complications.Her Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Monday at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zohr prayer and buried at Banani Graveyard.Rabeya Khandakar also the wife late Dhaka University Prof Dr Md Ali Nawab, left behind three sons, two daughters and host of relatives to mourn her death.