260 Agriculture Ministry staff infected, 5 die of Covid-19

A total of 260employeesof the Ministry of Agriculture and its subordinate offices have been infected with Covid-19and five of them have died, said a PID handout released Monday.

A total of 116 staffers have been undergoing treatment and kept in isolation at different hospitals while 139 people recovered till date.

The handout said the officials of Agriculture Ministry have been working relentlessly, keeping in mind the directive of the Prime Minister not to leave an inch of land without farming.

Besides, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque earlier asked employees of the ministry and its subordinate offices to work like a frontline worker. -UNB







