Young girl ‘gang raped’ in Gaibandha, 5 arrested

GAIBANDHA, July 27: A young girl was reportedly gang raped at Mahimaganj in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha on Monday.

Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, said the girl, a class X student, had developed a love affair with one Shimul Mia. Around 12:00am, the girl and Shimul eloped from their respective houses in a bid to get married. When they reached at Naobhanga village, five people waylaid them and took them to a house forcibly and violated the girl.

However, the girl with her friend went to the local police station and informed the matter to police who arrested the five people involved in rape incident. The victim was sent to a local hospital for a medical test, said police. -UNB







