

The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back



However, incidents of 'crossfire' increased alarmingly after the government declared an anti-narcotics drive in May 2018. It has been recorded that in 2004 the number of extra-judiciary killing was 134, while it dramatically rose to 354 in 2005. 2018 was the bloodiest year which recorded 412 extra-judicial killings and last year it was 335.



Killing in the name of 'crossfire' is a manifest violation of human rights. In such cases, officials come up with almost the same narratives of the sequence of events: law enforcing agencies conduct a raid, the culprits open fire upon them and the men die due to the retaliatory fire in self-defence by the security forces. But evidences behind such claims are dubious in most cases.



Evidently, the rule of gun in these killing incidents has replaced the rule of law as an immediate action against criminals, especially the drug dealers. The UN Human Rights Committee is concerned at the high rate of extrajudicial killings and a lack of investigations and accountability in Bangladesh. This clear violation of an important human right enshrined in our constitution has tarnished Bangladesh's global image in the international arena as a democratic and a fast developing country.



As we have stated repeatedly, the law enforcing agencies should not act as the judge, jury and executioner - all at the same time. What's even more distressing is the fact that many victims of the alleged 'crossfire' killings were members of the opposition parties. Often, the official explanation given by the law enforcement agencies directly contradicts the statement of the family members and the witnesses.











The Awami League government, in its third consecutive term in power, should address the disturbing issue of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. While tackling and preventing crime should be the top priority of the law enforcing agencies, they should not take measures that, in themselves, are in breach of law.



