Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:04 PM
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Harmful jelly in shrimp

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir,

Shrimp a favourite food of many people is also an important export product of our country. But some unscrupulous traders are mixing toxic chemical jelly to increase the weight of prawn and lobster. Silica jelly is injected into the shrimp head. As a result, the weight increases from two hundred to three hundred grams. Unscrupulous traders are selling low quality and semi-rotten shrimp mixed with jelly at high prices. Small traders in the local market are ignorant about this.





Shrimp mixed with jelly is deadly harmful to human health. According to health specialists, such shrimp damage our esophagus and stomach. It can also cause kidney damage and cancer. Recently, mobile courts in different parts of the country have seized a large quantity of shrimp mixed with jelly. Although most people know about the formalin used to prevent the decay of fish, they do not know about the harmful effects of jelly mixed shrimp. As a result, they are buying large size shrimp from the market at high prices. Therefore, besides creating public awareness on the above issues, effective steps of the concerned authorities are expected to ensure strict punishment of dishonest traders in the public interest.

Abu Faruk
Banarupa Para Sadar, Bandarban



