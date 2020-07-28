Video
Demise of a kind soul, Father Homrich

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
M G Neogi

Father Rev Eugene E Homrich died on 25th July 2020 by coronavirus in USA. He was 92. He was born on 8th December 1928 at Mercy Hospital of Muskegon of Michigan in USA. He was the son of Bernard Homrich and Ella Homrich. He graduated from Notre Dame University on Philosophy and then studied theology in Washington DC and was ordained priest on 8th June 1955. Then he studied Bengali, Hiduism and Islam.

In 1955, when he was only 27, moved to East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and dedicated his whole life for the human being of disadvantaged people of Bangladesh. Archbishop Granner, CSC assigned him to Jalchatra mission in 1959 when 2,500 tribal people living in Madhupur Jangle. In 1959, when he started his humanitarian activities in Madhupur, there was no electricity, no electric fan, no refrigerator, no air-conditioning system, even no medical centre, nor any transport facilities, but only bi-cycle to move in the community.

He developed 27 education institutes and developed hospitals as well as other development activities for the poor ethnics. During liberation in 1971, thousands of women and girls took shelter in his different mission campuses to escape from Pakistani army and Bangladeshi collaborators (Rajakars). On humanitarian ground, he helped to the freedom fighters, ensured shelter and provided medical treatment to the wounded freedom fighters. During liberation, he also provided necessary information about Pakistani army and Rajakars where they are right now and which way freedom fighters should move as a save way.

During entire liberation war, Father Homrich provided foods to the thousands  of distressed households and after the war, he conducted huge relief works and provided foods, cloths, blankets, housing materials, agricultural equipment, fishing net, etc to the millions poor of all communities.
During the liberation war, Father Homrich was arrested by Pakistani army and ordered to be shot as he have had allegation with freedom fighters while he protested for killing the general civilians, students, minorities, especially Hindus. He raised strong objections against rape to the women and girls by the Pakistani army and Rajakars.
In different occasions and international dialogues, Father Homrich expressed his strong opinion about the incidents and against the genocide on the liberation war of Bangladesh. He emphasized the inhuman situation of civilians and violation of human rights. He raised voice and write-up served to build public opinion around the foreign community and especially in the USA against the war in Bangladesh.

After independence, he awarded as Freedom fighter. The present government of Bangladesh honored Father Homrich as a foreign friend of liberation war at a ceremony for his invaluable contributions to the country's liberation war in 1971.

The President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh government handed over the award and expressed their deep gratitude to him while recognized the contributions of Father Homrich to the country's war of liberation as invaluable, inspiring and precious.

He had never thought of Being a priest, but a great humanitarian person who extended his cordial hands not only to the Christian community, but also to the Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and whatever else. His endless generosity will remain in our hearts forever.
Dr M G Neogi is a Deputy Project Leader of the University of Western Australia












