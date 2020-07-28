

Tragic termination of a booming industry



Tourism industry does not deal only with the travel terminuses, but it is connected with many other objects directly or indirectly. For example, the transportation systems airlines, bus companies, cruise ships and accommodation facilities like hotel, motel, home stay and other tourism service provider like travel agency or tour operator all of these are connected with this industry. These services are providing livelihood to hundreds of thousands of people. The adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be observed in almost every economic sector more or less, but the tourism sector definitely tops the list.



In the near future, the recovery of the tourism industry requires highly nourishment in urgent needs, i.e.a significant amount of financial and policy level support from the government to control the economic damage. Considering the condition of the industry the government can take the following initiatives:



(1) Due to the cancellation of scheduled tour packages from abroad and domestic tourists are expected to maintain self-isolation as well, the domestic, inbound and outbound tourism sector in Bangladesh is going to face enormous economic losses and risk of losing employment. Local tourism industries are also forced to axe their workforce as they couldn't afford to pay them.



Therefore, the Government of Bangladesh needs to support the tourism industry by including the sector in the announced stimulus package. According to this, banks and other financial institutions will provide loans at minimum interest rate and it is also necessary to disburse the loan immediately. It also requires ensuring the equitable distribution of the packages so that prioritycould be given to the truly needed industry.



(2) As travel and tourism is a wide-ranging sector, the rigorously affected industries should be identified and give priority to bounce cash flow assistance by the government. Granting adequate financial support is mandatory to protect the large number of jobs engaged in this sector. So, the government requires forming a committee for evaluating the financial losses, prioritizing the gloomy industry, taking crucial initiatives and making proper endorsements for supporting the depressing industry. Effective completion of these tasks directed by the team can play a positive role in this issue.



(3) Even the lockdown ends, travelling is not going to be normal any time sooner. Both international and domestic travellers will look for safer tourism spots that promote the health, security and well-being of people. Then our government could initiate online training schemes for tourism stakeholders on how to build a sterile tourism practice to attract the tourists. Consequently, efforts to develop a strategic framework should have to be started as early as possible for early post-pandemic recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry.



(4) During the time of COVID-19, the tourism sector of Bangladesh is facing a horrific situation. The lock-down has affected the heritage and culture of Bangladesh, which are the most attractive part to fascinate tourist from inside and outside the country. Moreover, at least 12-15 international chain five-star hotels and more than 600 three and two star unknown hotels and motelsare situated in Bangladesh. This business helps many people to earn. Now, we acknowledge that the sector has become vulnerable. For handling this situation, Ministry of Cultural Affairs should have to take initiative for popularizing and regularizing cultural sources of entertainment for the touristand tourist areas are to be opened with required control.



(5) It is also noticed that, the coronavirus outbreak affecting the global tourism and hotel business due to travel restrictions, fear of illness abroad, fear of using airports and other centers of mass gatherings etc. Lower tourist spending will affect not only hotels, restaurants, taxi enterprises, and tourist guides, but also food processing and agriculture. According to The Asian Development Bank (ADB) (2020) revenue from tourism will decline by 0.001 per cent in the best-case scenario, 0.002 per cent in the moderate-case scenario and 0.003 per cent in the worst-case scenario. Therefore, this issue needs to be emphasized on easy access to basic healthcare facility, expansion of knowledge on hygienic movement, secured transportation system and increase tourist awareness for tackling the situation effectively.



(6) As a short term measure the government can offer waiver of taxes, so that they can cover the loss. It is also recommended that, the government can create an emergency fund for the promotion of tourism at home and abroad as a long-term initiative.



(7) The impact of the crisis is being felt throughout the entire tourism ecosystem, and reopening and rebuilding destinations will require a joined up approach. Governments can also focus on the following issues:



a. Apply new health protocols for safe travel.

b. Information apps for visitors and domestic tourism promotion campaigns for guarding a cautious mind-set.

c. Preparing comprehensive tourism recovery plans and encourages innovation and investment in tourism sector.

d. Develop scenario-based approaches based on assumptions and simplifications

e. Adapt operations, modify employee practices and consider implementing touch less solutions.

f. Adopt and implement enhanced sanitation procedures specifically designed to combat the transmission of COVID-19.

g. Promote health screening measures and follow best practices in food and beverage service to promote employee and customer health.

h. Setting up dedicated task forces to ensure a co-ordinate response to the crisis.



In conclusion, it is notable that, it would be an impossible task for the government to fight against the threat alone without the required cooperation from the society and private sector. Since we still do not have a clear idea about when the impact of COVID-19 would be reduced, we must cope up and fine-tune our lifestyle and working actions consequently. If we can adapt ourselves with this standard, we would be able to sustain the growth in tourism sector.

Professor ATM Rezaul Hoque, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University



















Covid-19, a variant of novel Coronavirus, is the most murmured word in the entire world these days. Almost all business sector of the world is facing an array of complications created by this crisis. The situation is not positive for Bangladesh as well. The travel and tourism industry in Bangladesh was a growing one contributing 4.4 per cent of the total GDP in 2018 and was considered to be a potential driver for the country's economy. According to UNWTO, the Bangladesh tourism industry is projected to face a loss of USD 470 million in 2020.Tourism industry does not deal only with the travel terminuses, but it is connected with many other objects directly or indirectly. For example, the transportation systems airlines, bus companies, cruise ships and accommodation facilities like hotel, motel, home stay and other tourism service provider like travel agency or tour operator all of these are connected with this industry. These services are providing livelihood to hundreds of thousands of people. The adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be observed in almost every economic sector more or less, but the tourism sector definitely tops the list.In the near future, the recovery of the tourism industry requires highly nourishment in urgent needs, i.e.a significant amount of financial and policy level support from the government to control the economic damage. Considering the condition of the industry the government can take the following initiatives:(1) Due to the cancellation of scheduled tour packages from abroad and domestic tourists are expected to maintain self-isolation as well, the domestic, inbound and outbound tourism sector in Bangladesh is going to face enormous economic losses and risk of losing employment. Local tourism industries are also forced to axe their workforce as they couldn't afford to pay them.Therefore, the Government of Bangladesh needs to support the tourism industry by including the sector in the announced stimulus package. According to this, banks and other financial institutions will provide loans at minimum interest rate and it is also necessary to disburse the loan immediately. It also requires ensuring the equitable distribution of the packages so that prioritycould be given to the truly needed industry.(2) As travel and tourism is a wide-ranging sector, the rigorously affected industries should be identified and give priority to bounce cash flow assistance by the government. Granting adequate financial support is mandatory to protect the large number of jobs engaged in this sector. So, the government requires forming a committee for evaluating the financial losses, prioritizing the gloomy industry, taking crucial initiatives and making proper endorsements for supporting the depressing industry. Effective completion of these tasks directed by the team can play a positive role in this issue.(3) Even the lockdown ends, travelling is not going to be normal any time sooner. Both international and domestic travellers will look for safer tourism spots that promote the health, security and well-being of people. Then our government could initiate online training schemes for tourism stakeholders on how to build a sterile tourism practice to attract the tourists. Consequently, efforts to develop a strategic framework should have to be started as early as possible for early post-pandemic recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry.(4) During the time of COVID-19, the tourism sector of Bangladesh is facing a horrific situation. The lock-down has affected the heritage and culture of Bangladesh, which are the most attractive part to fascinate tourist from inside and outside the country. Moreover, at least 12-15 international chain five-star hotels and more than 600 three and two star unknown hotels and motelsare situated in Bangladesh. This business helps many people to earn. Now, we acknowledge that the sector has become vulnerable. For handling this situation, Ministry of Cultural Affairs should have to take initiative for popularizing and regularizing cultural sources of entertainment for the touristand tourist areas are to be opened with required control.(5) It is also noticed that, the coronavirus outbreak affecting the global tourism and hotel business due to travel restrictions, fear of illness abroad, fear of using airports and other centers of mass gatherings etc. Lower tourist spending will affect not only hotels, restaurants, taxi enterprises, and tourist guides, but also food processing and agriculture. According to The Asian Development Bank (ADB) (2020) revenue from tourism will decline by 0.001 per cent in the best-case scenario, 0.002 per cent in the moderate-case scenario and 0.003 per cent in the worst-case scenario. Therefore, this issue needs to be emphasized on easy access to basic healthcare facility, expansion of knowledge on hygienic movement, secured transportation system and increase tourist awareness for tackling the situation effectively.(6) As a short term measure the government can offer waiver of taxes, so that they can cover the loss. It is also recommended that, the government can create an emergency fund for the promotion of tourism at home and abroad as a long-term initiative.(7) The impact of the crisis is being felt throughout the entire tourism ecosystem, and reopening and rebuilding destinations will require a joined up approach. Governments can also focus on the following issues:a. Apply new health protocols for safe travel.b. Information apps for visitors and domestic tourism promotion campaigns for guarding a cautious mind-set.c. Preparing comprehensive tourism recovery plans and encourages innovation and investment in tourism sector.d. Develop scenario-based approaches based on assumptions and simplificationse. Adapt operations, modify employee practices and consider implementing touch less solutions.f. Adopt and implement enhanced sanitation procedures specifically designed to combat the transmission of COVID-19.g. Promote health screening measures and follow best practices in food and beverage service to promote employee and customer health.h. Setting up dedicated task forces to ensure a co-ordinate response to the crisis.In conclusion, it is notable that, it would be an impossible task for the government to fight against the threat alone without the required cooperation from the society and private sector. Since we still do not have a clear idea about when the impact of COVID-19 would be reduced, we must cope up and fine-tune our lifestyle and working actions consequently. If we can adapt ourselves with this standard, we would be able to sustain the growth in tourism sector.Professor ATM Rezaul Hoque, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University