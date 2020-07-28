Five fined in two districts





MANIKGANJ: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Monday fined Lazz Pharma HERE for selling date-expired surgical goods.

DNCRP District Assistant Director Asaduzzaman Rumel, after a hearing, fined the pharmacy Tk 10,000.









Asaduzzaman Rumel said one Motiur Rahman in the district town purchased an expired Scalp Vein Set from Lazz Pharma on Sunday. He, later, lodged a complaint with the DNCRP.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A mobile court here on Saturday fined four persons in Dumuria Upazila of the district for violating health guidelines including not wearing masks.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Dr Sanjib Das conducted a drive in Baniakhali Bazar area of the Upazila at noon, and fined them Tk 1,500.

