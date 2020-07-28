Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
84 imams, muezzins get money

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, July 27: The Ministry of Religion distributed cheques worth Tk 4.20 lakh among 84 imams and muezzins of different mosques in the district ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
In this connection, district administration and Islamic Foundation (IF) organised a distribution programme at local circuit house on Saturday.
Deputy Director of IF AKM Sadullah chaired the programme while Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, attended the event as chief guest.
Among others, Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as special guest.





