Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:03 PM
Countryside

Day-labourer sacrificing cow after PM's name at Shibganj

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

Day-labourer sacrificing cow after PM’s name at Shibganj

Day-labourer sacrificing cow after PM’s name at Shibganj

SHIBGANJ, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, July 27: Ramzan Ali, a day-labourer of Chowdhury Para Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district, has made all preparations to sacrifice a cow after the name of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina like every year.
He has already taken two out of seven shares of the cow that was bought at Tk 53,000. Out of two shares, one will be after the name of PM Sheikh Hasina, and another will be after the name of his family.
Ramzan Ali said he has been sacrificing after the names of Bangabandhu and PM Sheikh Hasina since 1991. At first he had sacrificed after the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from 1991 to 2001, but when he learnt from the religious leaders that sacrifice is not required after the name of dead people, he started offering sacrifices after the name of PM Sheikh Hasina.
Shibganj Municipality Mayor ARM Azri Karibul Haque Rajin said Ramzan Ali is a devoted Awami League (AL) supporter.
Upazila AL General Secretary Tutul Khan said Ramzan Ali's shop was vandalised and looted twice in 2006 and 2013 by Jamaat-e-Islami activists because of his involvement with the AL. Even his son's shop was set with fire in 2013.


