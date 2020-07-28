Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
Seven more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi Division

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 27: Seven more persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking the total fatality cases to 162 here.  
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
He said a total of 11,656 people have, so far, been infected with the virus in the division as 314 new cases were detected in six districts here on Saturday.
Of the newly infected people, 84 are in Chapainawabganj, 76 in Pabna, 66 in Rajshahi, 59 in Bogura, 27 in Pabna and two in Naogaon districts.   
So far, 5,799 people have been recovered from the virus in the division till Sunday morning, the official added.


