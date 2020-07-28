Online trading of sacrificial animals arranged in Bogura





The traders are in fear of declining sale. The buyers are unlikely to purchase animals going to haats.

The farmers of sacrificial animals started preparing one month before the Eid sale.

In this connection, district administration and District Livestock Department have taken initiative of online trading.

District Livestock Officer (DLO) Dr Rafiqul Islam said, like the last year, the similar number of animals is likely to be slaughtered this year.

But the farm owners are saying different. They said the sale volume may decline due to corona. They, however, welcomed the online initiative.

Yet those who have prepared one or two cows and goats, they will have to take the animals to the haats. So the small traders are in fear of not getting expected prices of their animals.

Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaul Haque said measures will be taken for online trading to avoid gathering in haats and ensure that the farmers do not count losses.

DLO Dr Rafiqul Islam said there will be pictures of animals, locations and names of farmers or sellers posted on facebook linking the district administration. It will be linked with the national web portal. People can buy their chosen animals online.

He also said there are about 40,000 small and big farmers in the district. A small farm is comprised of three cows. This year's demand for sacrificial animals is 3.25 lakh. Some 3.76 lakh animals have been prepared for sacrifice.

A total of 3.26 lakh animals were slaughtered last year. This year, some animals may be left after sacrifice.

Proprietor of Bogura Bhander Tofazzal Hossain has prepared two times more than the last year's sacrificial animals. He thinks the sale will be lower than the last year's due to the corona situation.

He said people's economic condition is worse, and their purchasing capacities have been crippled.

He also pointed out that people may not take trouble to buy animals by going from haat to haat. Also rearing the purchased animals for three-four days before Eid day is another burden. These hassles are likely to cut the sale down.

He added people may stay away for this from sacrificing animals on fear of corona contamination. Big cows will be slaughtered poorly. People will shift to medium and small size cows.

He welcomed the district administration's online initiative.















BOGURA, July 27: With the Eid-ul-Azha drawing near, buyers and traders of sacrificial animals in the district are passing time in tension.The traders are in fear of declining sale. The buyers are unlikely to purchase animals going to haats.The farmers of sacrificial animals started preparing one month before the Eid sale.In this connection, district administration and District Livestock Department have taken initiative of online trading.District Livestock Officer (DLO) Dr Rafiqul Islam said, like the last year, the similar number of animals is likely to be slaughtered this year.But the farm owners are saying different. They said the sale volume may decline due to corona. They, however, welcomed the online initiative.Yet those who have prepared one or two cows and goats, they will have to take the animals to the haats. So the small traders are in fear of not getting expected prices of their animals.Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaul Haque said measures will be taken for online trading to avoid gathering in haats and ensure that the farmers do not count losses.DLO Dr Rafiqul Islam said there will be pictures of animals, locations and names of farmers or sellers posted on facebook linking the district administration. It will be linked with the national web portal. People can buy their chosen animals online.He also said there are about 40,000 small and big farmers in the district. A small farm is comprised of three cows. This year's demand for sacrificial animals is 3.25 lakh. Some 3.76 lakh animals have been prepared for sacrifice.A total of 3.26 lakh animals were slaughtered last year. This year, some animals may be left after sacrifice.Proprietor of Bogura Bhander Tofazzal Hossain has prepared two times more than the last year's sacrificial animals. He thinks the sale will be lower than the last year's due to the corona situation.He said people's economic condition is worse, and their purchasing capacities have been crippled.He also pointed out that people may not take trouble to buy animals by going from haat to haat. Also rearing the purchased animals for three-four days before Eid day is another burden. These hassles are likely to cut the sale down.He added people may stay away for this from sacrificing animals on fear of corona contamination. Big cows will be slaughtered poorly. People will shift to medium and small size cows.He welcomed the district administration's online initiative.