Two ‘commit suicide’





BARISHAL: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Decesaed Nawrin Hawlader, 13, a seventh grader, was the daughter of Nazrul Hawlader of Chakribari Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila.

Inspector (Investigation) of Agailjhara Police Station (PS) Mazaharul Islam said locals saw Nawrin hanging from a tree nearby the house at around 8pm and rushed her to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nawrin dead.

Nawrin committed suicide over the quarrel with her mother, the official added.

DINAJPUR: A college student committed suicide by hanging himself at home in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Samapta Hasan, 19, son of late Enamul Mandol of Bhabanipur area in the upazila, was an Intermediate 1st year student at Bhabanipur Degree College.

Local sources said Samapta posted some statuses describing his frustration a couple of days back.

He hanged himself in his own room in the afternoon.

















