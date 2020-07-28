86 more contract corona





BOGURA: Some 50 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,555 here.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Office Spokesperson Dr Farzanul Islam Nirjar confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Of the newly infected people, 44 are in Sadar, four in Dupchanchia, one in Kahalu and one in Shajahanpur upazilas.

A total of 188 samples were tested in Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Hospital in the last 24 hours where 32 found positive for the virus, and out of 48, 18 people contracted coronavirus in TMSS Medical College Hospital.

Among the newly infected, 36 are men, 12 women and two children.

Meanwhile, 52 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours while 100 have, so far, been died of it in the district.

PIROJPUR: Some 26 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 643 here.

District CS Dr Hasanath Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Monday.

Of the newly infected people, eight are in Sadar, six in Nazirpur, five in Mathbaria, four in Kawkhali and three in Bhandaria upazilas.

So far, 324 people have been recovered from the virus while nine died of it in the district, the CS added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Eight more persons including Bagha Press Club general secretary (GS) tested positive for coronavirus in the upazila of the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 61 here.

Bagha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Akhteruzzaman confirmed the information on Monday.

He said their samples were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on July 20. The result was found on Sunday night where all eight including Bagha Press Club GS Nuruzzaman were positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 16 people have been recovered from the virus here and 44 are undergoing treatment.

So far, a person died with the virus symptoms in the upazila, the official added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Baraigram Upazila Parishad Chairman and a physician of the Upazila Health Complex tested positive for coronavirus in the district.

The infected persons are Upazila Chairman SIddiqur Rahman Patwari, also the Health and Population Secretary of Baraigram Awami League, and Physician Dr Asaduzzaman.

Upazila Health Officer Dr Paritosh Rai said their samples were collected on July 16 and they were found positive for the virus on Sunday night.

Both of them are now in good health, he added.

A total of 914 samples were collected for the virus test where 57 found positive in the upazila.

Meanwhile, 26 corona patients have, so far, been recovered from the virus.















At least 86 more people including an upazila chairman and a journalist were infected with coronavirus in four districts- Bogura, Pirojpur, Rajshahi and Natore, in two days.BOGURA: Some 50 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,555 here.District Civil Surgeon (CS) Office Spokesperson Dr Farzanul Islam Nirjar confirmed the information on Monday morning.Of the newly infected people, 44 are in Sadar, four in Dupchanchia, one in Kahalu and one in Shajahanpur upazilas.A total of 188 samples were tested in Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Hospital in the last 24 hours where 32 found positive for the virus, and out of 48, 18 people contracted coronavirus in TMSS Medical College Hospital.Among the newly infected, 36 are men, 12 women and two children.Meanwhile, 52 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours while 100 have, so far, been died of it in the district.PIROJPUR: Some 26 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 643 here.District CS Dr Hasanath Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Monday.Of the newly infected people, eight are in Sadar, six in Nazirpur, five in Mathbaria, four in Kawkhali and three in Bhandaria upazilas.So far, 324 people have been recovered from the virus while nine died of it in the district, the CS added.BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Eight more persons including Bagha Press Club general secretary (GS) tested positive for coronavirus in the upazila of the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 61 here.Bagha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Akhteruzzaman confirmed the information on Monday.He said their samples were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on July 20. The result was found on Sunday night where all eight including Bagha Press Club GS Nuruzzaman were positive for the virus.Meanwhile, 16 people have been recovered from the virus here and 44 are undergoing treatment.So far, a person died with the virus symptoms in the upazila, the official added.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Baraigram Upazila Parishad Chairman and a physician of the Upazila Health Complex tested positive for coronavirus in the district.The infected persons are Upazila Chairman SIddiqur Rahman Patwari, also the Health and Population Secretary of Baraigram Awami League, and Physician Dr Asaduzzaman.Upazila Health Officer Dr Paritosh Rai said their samples were collected on July 16 and they were found positive for the virus on Sunday night.Both of them are now in good health, he added.A total of 914 samples were collected for the virus test where 57 found positive in the upazila.Meanwhile, 26 corona patients have, so far, been recovered from the virus.