Labourers want fair wages in Lalmonirhat





They also demanded implementation of labour laws, stopping misappropriation of government-allocated wages for labourers and child labour, and ensuring healthcare facilities for labourers.

Maminul Islam Babu, president of Load-Unload Labourers Union of Mahendranagar Fertiliser Warehouse in Sadar Upazila, said though the labourers work hard, they are always deprived of their rights. They are getting only 25 to 30 per cent of the wages announced by the government.

He claimed that owners of different warehouses and contractors handling labourers have been cheating them always.















