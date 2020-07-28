Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:02 PM
US, Russia hold space talks

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

VIENNA, July 27: US and Russian officials have begun space security talks in Vienna, after the United States and the United Kingdom accused Russia of having launched an anti-satellite weapon last week.
Monday's one-day dialogue, which had been planned for months, will be followed by three days of nuclear arms control talks between the two countries in the Austrian capital. Christopher Ford, the US assistant secretary for international security, said at a news conference on Friday that "Moscow and Beijing have already turned space into a war-fighting domain".
The US is proposing rules for responsible behaviour in space, which would be modelled on existing rules of war that are based on the principles of proportionality and humanity, he said.    -AL JAZEERA


