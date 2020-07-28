Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:02 PM
Missing Rohingya migrants found alive in Malaysia

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Suspected Rohingya migrants on July 27 sit as they are detained in Malaysian territorial waters off the island of Langkawi. Twenty-six Rohingya migrants feared to have drowned off Malaysia after a treacherous boat crossing have been found alive, hiding in bushes on an island. photo : AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27: Twenty-six Rohingya migrants feared to have drowned off Malaysia after a treacherous boat crossing have been found alive, hiding in bushes on an island, an official said on Monday.
A search was launched at the weekend for the Muslim refugees from mostly Buddhist Myanmar after a migrant travelling on the same vessel made it to the island and raised the alarm.
He initially said the boat had overturned -- but later admitted that was not true, and the rest of the group were found late Sunday, coastguard chief Mohamad Zubil Mat Som told AFP.
All the migrants, who arrived on a small island off the northwest resort island of Langkawi, had been detained and would undergo coronavirus tests before being handed to immigration authorities, he said.
Rohingya escaping persecution in their homeland frequently make sea crossings to Malaysia, but authorities have been seeking to block them from landing in recent months over virus fears.    -AFP


