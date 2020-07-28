Corona: Key updates

Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:02 PM
Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

PARIS, July 27: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
NEARLY 650,000 DEAD
The pandemic has killed nearly 650,000 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 16.29 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Monday based on official sources. The United States has the most deaths with 146,935, followed by Brazil with 87,004, Britain with 45,752, Mexico with 43,680 and Italy with 35,107.
RECORD CASES IN AUSTRALIA
Australia posts its highest number of new cases, 549, since the pandemic began, almost entirely driven by an outbreak in the southeastern state of Victoria.
Authorities admit a second wave of clusters in Australia's second city Melbourne is taking longer to suppress than hoped.
PNG CAPITAL IN LOCKDOWN
Papua New Guinea's prime minister orders a swift lockdown of the capital and warns the number of cases will likely explode in coming days, as the country records its first confirmed COVID-19 death.
BELGIUM: 'WORRYING' RISE
Belgium is seeing a "worrying" rapid rise in cases, health authorities warn, with almost half of the new infections recorded around the port city of Antwerp. There have been 1,952 new cases around Belgium over the past week, up more than 70 percent on the previous week, officials announce, as the country's national security committee meets to consider tougher measures to slow the spread of the virus.    -AFP


