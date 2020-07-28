

Sourav Ganguly more needed at BCCI than the ICC

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has praised Sourav Ganguly for his astute cricketing brain. Former captain and the current MCC president Sangakkara believes Sourav Ganguly can become the next chairman of the ICC.

Earlier, South Africa's Graeme Smith had said that Ganguly is the best choice for this post.

However, according to the sources in the BCCI, Ganguly is unlikely to contest for the post. "I don't think he is that keen at this point of time. His services are needed more at the BCCI than the ICC", a top BCCI official said to this reporter.

Even former India captain Sunil Gavaskar in his fortnightly column said that he would love to see Sourav Ganguly continue as BCCI chief until the end of the World Cup in 2023.

Sourav Ganguly's wife, Dona, when approached at her Kolkata home said, "I will leave it to him to decide about his future plans. He loves administration and is the best man to decide the role where he would enjoys more"



















