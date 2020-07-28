Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:01 PM
latest Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Home Sports

Sourav Ganguly more needed at BCCI than the ICC

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
BIPIN DANI

Sourav Ganguly more needed at BCCI than the ICC

Sourav Ganguly more needed at BCCI than the ICC

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara is the second high profile cricketer who has backed Sourav Ganguly to become new ICC chairman.
Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has praised Sourav Ganguly for his astute cricketing brain. Former captain and the current MCC president Sangakkara believes Sourav Ganguly can become the next chairman of the ICC.
Earlier, South Africa's Graeme Smith had said that Ganguly is the best choice for this post.
However, according to the sources in the BCCI, Ganguly is unlikely to contest for the post. "I don't think he is that keen at this point of time. His services are needed more at the BCCI than the ICC", a top BCCI official said to this reporter.
Even former India captain Sunil Gavaskar in his fortnightly column said that he would love to see Sourav Ganguly continue as BCCI chief until the end of the World Cup in 2023.
Sourav Ganguly's wife, Dona, when approached at her Kolkata home said, "I will leave it to him to decide about his future plans. He loves administration and is the best man to decide the role where he would enjoys more"   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo powers Juve to ninth straight Serie A title
Man Utd, Chelsea seal top-four spots as Watford, Bournemouth relegated
Sourav Ganguly more needed at BCCI than the ICC
Cricket one-day Super League launched to determine World Cup spots
Willey and Topley get England recalls for Ireland ODIs
Coach Day not that worried about boys' fitness
BFF-AFC 'C' certificate Pilot Course held
Kazi Anik suspended for two years for doping offence


Latest News
Google extends employees' work-from-home until next July
Gold rockets toward $2,000
Lanka Premier League to begin next month
Rayhan’s lawyers fail to meet him
Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
WHO: Hepatitis B spread in under-5 children lowest in decades
Eight held with drugs in Joypurhat
Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Most Read News
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 2,772 cases
Israfil Alam MP no more
COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study
Premier Cement provides eight high flow nasal cannulas to BSMMU
Mobile courts to visit cattle markets from Tuesday
On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD
DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin
Google extends work from home through June next year
India hands over 10 diesel locomotives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft