Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:01 PM
latest Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Home Sports

Willey and Topley get England recalls for Ireland ODIs

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

MANCHESTER, JULY 27: Left-arm pacemen David Willey and Reece Topley were recalled to the England one-day international squad announced Monday for the three-match series against Ireland.
The pair were included in a 14-strong group for three games at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl headquarters.
Willey, 30, missed out on England's triumphant World Cup campaign last year after a change in qualification rules saw him make way for Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.
Topley, 26, last played international cricket in 2016 but has since suffered several back injuries.
The England group contains eight players who were members of the World Cup squad, with captain Eoin Morgan joined by experienced white-ball campaigners Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Adil Rashid.
Kent batsman Joe Denly, who was dropped from the Test side after the series opener against the West Indies, has now joined the England one-day "bubble".
The Ireland series will be played under similar bio-secure regulations, with all the matches taking place behind closed doors.
The second and third matches take place on August 1 and 4, also in Southampton.
England's red and white-ball fixtures are overlapping in a season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak and they are maintaining two separate squads, with a Test series against Pakistan to follow the ongoing West Indies series.
That means Test skipper Joe Root and fellow World Cup-winners Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Archer will not feature against Ireland.




"We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket," said England selector James Taylor. "Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places.
Thursday's opening ODI will be the first match of the ICC's new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo powers Juve to ninth straight Serie A title
Man Utd, Chelsea seal top-four spots as Watford, Bournemouth relegated
Sourav Ganguly more needed at BCCI than the ICC
Cricket one-day Super League launched to determine World Cup spots
Willey and Topley get England recalls for Ireland ODIs
Coach Day not that worried about boys' fitness
BFF-AFC 'C' certificate Pilot Course held
Kazi Anik suspended for two years for doping offence


Latest News
Google extends employees' work-from-home until next July
Gold rockets toward $2,000
Lanka Premier League to begin next month
Rayhan’s lawyers fail to meet him
Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
WHO: Hepatitis B spread in under-5 children lowest in decades
Eight held with drugs in Joypurhat
Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Most Read News
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 2,772 cases
Israfil Alam MP no more
COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study
Premier Cement provides eight high flow nasal cannulas to BSMMU
Mobile courts to visit cattle markets from Tuesday
On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD
DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin
Google extends work from home through June next year
India hands over 10 diesel locomotives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft