

Coach Day not that worried about boys' fitness

Bangladesh will play the next qualifier match of the FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup in October and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) already announced a 36-member preliminary squad on Sunday. The boys are to join the camp on 5th August in Gazipur.

The coach said, "I don't think there will be any problem regarding fitness as the booters were in personal training programme during COVID. If any players come with weight issue in the camp it might be a problem yet I wish all of them are in great condition and will join the camp in good health."

"The boys kept me updated about their personal training and send me videos of their workouts. We are also aware of their diet chat, weight and health. Now, the two weeks training programme will help us sort out the other issues."

"Four new players were called in the squad and it is going to be a combination of fresh bloods and experiences. A total of 24 best will get chance to the main squad," said the coach.

Bangladesh got four remaining matches to play of the FIFA and AFC qualifiers. The boys are scheduled to play Afghanistan match on 8th October, Qatar match on 13th October, Indian match on 12th November and Oman match on 17th November.















