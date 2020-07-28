Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:01 PM
BFF-AFC 'C' certificate Pilot Course held

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) -Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 'C' certificate Pilot Course held on Monday through zoom online with the participation of present and former women's footballers.
BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smalley conducted the course as instructor. BFF vice president and technical committee's Chairman Tabith Awal, FIFA councilor member, BFF and AFC member and BFF women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were also present in the course.    -BSS


