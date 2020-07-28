Cricketers individual training programme extended





The board also released updated individual training schedule, stating that the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be opened only for two days for the players training.

The programme was initially scheduled for eight days with 13 cricketers taking the opportunity to do outdoor training at five different venues of the country. On the first day of extension of the programme opener Anamul Haque Bijoy joined others to take the number to 14.

The practice however was limited to only running, gym and batting at indoor.

The facilities and the safety of the venue however pleased the players to such extent that senior player Mushfiqur Rahim insisted group training after the Eid in accordance with the standard health protocol.

The BCB also hinted that some more players will start individual training after Eid break. The cricket apex body was also keen to start a conditioning camp in the mid August.

As the T20 World Cup was postponed, the board is believed to work hard to make the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka possible in October this year.

At least 14 international matches of Bangladesh have been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic including seven Test matches which are part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. All of these matches are slated to be rescheduled for future dates. -BSS















