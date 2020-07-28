Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:00 PM
Anamul dubs last four months as 'painful' for him

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy described the last four months of his life as 'painful' as he had to stay away from cricketing activities due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, a deadly virus that created a mayhem around the world.
The right-handed batsman therefore was elated to get back to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur in which he joins other to begin his individual training on Monday.
The individual training, organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that included just running, gym and batting at indoor was scheduled for eight days but later was extended for few days.
Anamul, who so far continued his fitness training at home, took the opportunity of the extension to begin his outdoor activities.
"I got back to the practice in Mirpur after four months. It feels really good," he said after his first day of practice here today.
"It was painful [to stay away from cricket]. We did fitness training at indoor. But It's always special to practice in Mirpur."
Anamul who was seen on his social media channel to train alone at home during his day of confining himself into his apartment said he will continue his outdoor training from now on.
"I will continue training before Eid and will do the same after the Eid holidays," he said, adding that BCB deserves a lot of thanks for the initiative.
"I would like to thank BCB for providing us with the facilities to train in a safe environment. I would also like to thank all who are involved in this," he added.
With Anamul, the number of cricketers who joined individual training stood 14. BCB though initially discouraged the outdoor training, considering it as risky, the cricketers appeared to be desperate to do outdoor training.
However, the board then ensured a safe environment for the players and reopened five venues of the countries in which the players did practice in accordance with the standard health protocol.
The environment and the safety of the venues however pleased the cricketers to such extent that senior player Mushfiqur Rahim insisted a group training after Eid break.     -BSS


