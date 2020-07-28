Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:00 PM
Home Back Page

AL MP Israfil Alam dies of  Covid-19 complications

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Md Israfil Alam, an Awami League MP from Naogaon-6 constituency, died at a hospital in the capital on Monday following coronavirus infection. He was 54. The AL MP was undergoing treatment at Square Hospitals with breathing problems where he breathed his last around 6:20am.
Israfil was admitted to the hospital for the second time on July 17 as he started coughing up blood, said his wife Sultana Pervin Beauty. He was put on life support on Friday as his condition deteriorated, she said. According to Pervin, Israfil was infected with coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital on July 6. Israfil returned home on July 14 as his follow-up test report came out negative for coronavirus, she said.
Israfil Alam became MP for the first time in 2008 when he was the general secretary of Sramik League of Dhaka city unit. He was elected MP thrice, including in the tenth and eleventh parliamentary elections. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Israfil Alam.     -UNB



