Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:00 PM
36pc girls unaware of menstrual health: Study

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

About 36 percent of adolescent girls and women in Bangladesh know nothing about sanitary wash and menstrual hygiene management to manage their monthly menstrual cycle in a healthy way, revealed a study report on Monday.
This study conducted by Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council came up  with the view at a webinar discussion titled 'Training for Journalists on Wash and Menstrual Hygiene Management' organized by WSSCC in cooperation with UST.
Senior Journalist Kazi Rafique, The News Editor of the Daily Sangbad chaired the discussion meeting while Dr Nazmul Haque, Physiology Department Chairman of Northern International Medical College and Hospital, presented the keynote paper at the webinar.
The keynote speaker Prof Dr Nazmul Haq in his speech said, "Hygiene crisis in our villages have been seen from the ancient ages. Now is the time to take action and fight against all taboos and break the silence."
According to the Sustainable Development Goals, the adolescent girls and women have the right to menstrual health and hygiene.
Referring to the current status the speaker also noted that a large number of girls in the rural level drop out due to lack of knowledge on it.
Even they become hesitant to talk to their parents and family members.
Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Rafiqul Islam Azad, said, "MHM is not a separate issue, rather it is an integral part of a girl who gradually become a mother through the course of menstruation," he said.
He suggested providing training, motivation to high school teachers, community and religious leaders including local representatives in this regard.
Journalist Banani Mallick underscored the need for case studies from remote and rural areas about menstrual health management.


