SCBA urges CJ to resume regular court functions

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has requested Chief Justice Syed (CJ) Mahmud Hossain to immediately resume regular activities of courts across the country for the sake of lawyers and litigants.SCBA Secretary Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal sent a letter to the office of the chief justice on Monday, saying the lawyers have been facing serious procedural problems in filing and moving cases and sending court orders to the recipients in the current virtual court system.The letter also added that SCBA had earlier (July 8) placed seven proposals to the chief justice regarding reopening of regular court activities strictly following health guidelines, but the SCBA has not yet seen any steps towards resuming regular court functions.The regular activities of courts across the country, including the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court, have remained closed since March 26 due to coronavirus outbreak.On May 10, the chief justice issued some directives for the courts on dealing with urgent cases, using information and communication technology.