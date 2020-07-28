Ctg marine drive to open to traffic after Eid-ul-Azha





Talking to the Daily Observer, Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), said the marine drive will open to traffic after Eid-ul-Azha.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved the Tk 25 billion project on March in 2016. The Spectra EL-KNR JV completed the project within the stipulated time. Under the project, a 15.2-Kilometre-long road has been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in port city. The road will strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet, CDA sources said. The 4-lane 15.2- km-long CORR from Patenga to Fouzderhat involving an amount of Tk 2500 crores was scheduled to open for traffic last year.

This project was undertaken aimed at saving the coastal areas from tidal surge, an alternative communications for transportations of cargos from Chattogram Port and to avoid gridlocks from Bandar to Sitakunda portions on Chattogram-Dhaka highway.

The ring road project is being constructed to save the coastal areas of Halishahar, and Patenga to Fouzderhat from the tidal surge.

Moreover, the present traffic congestions in front of Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) will be eased following the connection of ring road with CEPZ road.

Besides, heavy cargo laden transports from Chattogram Port towards other destinations can easily use the ring road through feeder road. As a result, the severe traffic congestions in the city will be resolved.

The road will be used as approach road to Karnaphluli tunnel which will help facilitate the transports of south Chattogram, Teknaf, Bandarban to enter in Ctg-Dhaka highway through ring road without entering the main city. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Dhaka Trunk (DT) road-Baizid connecting road has already been opened for traffic movement.

The construction works of this Connecting Road (CR) from Fouzderhat to Baizid point passing through hill based land began in 1997, which has been opened after 23 years.

The estimated cost of the CR was Tk. 40 crores but the project was stopped midway due to land complications. Now the project cost has reached up to Tk. 320 crore, CDA sources said.

The construction work was completed in two phases after formulating newly amended project for the connecting road in 2016.

With the opening of the road, heavy transports will easily reach Baizid Industrial area from Fouzderhat through this new road without any congestions on DT road.

On the other hand heavy transport and covered van for Kalurghat Industrial estate will ply directly from Fouzderhat through this connecting road which will ease the traffic congestions within the city's major roads.















