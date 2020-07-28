BR gets 10 locomotives from India





In a virtual handing over ceremony, 10 broad gauge (BG) locomotives were virtually flagged off to Bangladesh by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

The locomotives were handed at Darshana-Gede Interchange Point while Foreign Minister Dr AK Momen and Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan joined from Dhaka and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaiahshankar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal joined from Delhi at a virtual handover ceremony.

"Over the last few years, India and Bangladesh have scripted a golden chapter in partnership under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," he said.

Bangladesh received the locomotives in line with the commitment by New Delhi during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India last October under Indian premier Narendra Modi's "neighborhood first" policy.

"This would help bring our two peoples even closer….India-Bangladesh relationship is rock solid," said Dr Momen at the handing-over ceremony.

He said Dhaka believes "connectivity is productivity" while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been trying to "expand our connectivity in roads, rail, river routes and heart to heart with our neighbors".

The Indian external affairs minister said India and Bangladesh continue to script a relationship of 'Sonali Addhyae (golden chapter)" guided by the progressive visions of prime ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina.

"Very few countries in the world share such close fraternal ties as those of ours (India and Bangladesh), our partnership today stands out as a role model in the region … we are indeed happy to witness the transformative growth in Bangladesh," he said.

Foreign Minister Momen said connectivity in the region will unpack numerous opportunities for the people of South Asia including Bangladesh and India as the prospect remains limitless. "We are happy that India partners with Bangladesh in this endeavour," he added.

Saying that "We are indeed enjoying the best of relations (with India)", Momen mentioned, this week, for the first time, 50 containers loaded with FMCG cargoes and fabrics arrived in Bangladesh from India through Benapole-Petrapole rail link.

In fact, he said robust safe railway connectivity with lower unit costs is an enabler of economic growth, a platform for uniform development and a catalyst for national integration.

Jaishankar expressed his happiness that the Covid pandemic had not slowed down the pace of bilateral cooperation and conveyed that he looked forward to more such milestones in the ongoing historic Mujib Year, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"By handing over the locomotives, we have been able to fulfill an important commitment made during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India last October," said Jaishankar.















