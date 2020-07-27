Plenty of fish in Bay brings smile to fishermen after 65-day ban





According to Marine Fisheries Department sources, fishermen are now catching fishes with big size as the fishing resumed in the Bay after 65 days suspension.

Sources said trawlers and all other fishing boats left on Friday for fishing in the Bay.

Some trawlers have already returned with huge quantity of fish containing big sizes, even 4 kgs of Hilsha on Sunday.

Fish experts opined that the sizes of the marine fishes have increased due to 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay. When contacted, Muhammad Najimuddin, Assistant Director of Marine Fisheries Department told the Daily Observer that the total fish catch in 2016-17 fiscal was 6.37 lac metric tons, during 2017-18 FY was 6.54 lac metric tons; in 208-19 FY was 6.59 lac metric tons and the recently concluded 2019-20 FY it was 6.80 lac metric tons.

But during the previous 2007-08 FY it was only 2.90

lac metric tons of marine fishes, he said.

Najimuddin opined that the fish catching have increased remarkably following the steps taken by the government.

He said the government had banned sea fishing for 65 days since 2015 last by only trawlers. Since then the fish catching in the Bay has been increasing remarkably, he said.

He hoped that the fish catch during the current 2020-21 FY would increase to over 7 lac metric tons.

According to Marine Fisheries Department more than 42000 mechanised and non-mechanised boats are engaged in fishing in the coastal zone of Bangladesh extending from Cox's Bazar to Khulna while nearly 200 trawlers are engaged in fishing in deep sea.

Besides, the sizes of lakkha, raju choikka, datina, shark, lambo are increasing remarkably following the ban on Bay fishing. The Marine Fisheries Department said that those fishes are generally grown to 20 to 50 kg.

Meanwhile, the government has formulated a plan of action for sustainable management of fisheries resources in the Bay of Bengal. With the participation of the stakeholder a short, medium and long term plan of action has been formulated for sustainable management of the fisheries resources at the Bay of Bengal. A new horizon of capturing deep and light water fishes has been opened by identifying new fisheries areas with 1,18,813 square kilometers of water boundary at the Bay of Bengal after the historic triumph by the government.









Bangladesh has already been included as a 'pilot country' in the blue growth of economy following the fish production as significant in the country due to initiatives undertaken by the government. The hilsha production was around 3.95 lakh metric tons in 2015-16 fiscal year and it crossed 5 lakh metric tons in 2016-17, and in 2019-20 it will cross 6 lac metric tons. While the hilsha production was only 2.98 lakh metric ton in 2008-09 FY.

About increased production of fishes, the present government has established 534 fish sanctuaries in different rivers and opened water bodies in the last nine years since 2008-09 as an strategy to restore and increase production of various extinct species of fishes.

As a result, different species of extinct and rare fish breed including 'Ekthot', 'Teriphuti', 'Meni', 'Rani', 'Gora', 'Gutum', 'Chital', 'Pholi', 'Bamosh', 'Kalibaos', 'Iyeer', 'Tengra', 'Sarphuthi', 'Modhu', 'Pabda', 'Ritha', 'Kazli', "Chaka', 'Gazar' and Baim already have been recovered and are now available in the fish market across the country.

