Bablu made JP secy gen





JP Chairman GM Quader on Sunday made Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu the party secretary general removing Moshiur Rahman Ranga from the post.

Quader took the decision as per section 20/1/A of the Jatiya Party constitution giving it immediate effect, said a press release.

However, the reason behind the removal of

Ranga was not mentioned.

On December 3 in 2018, the then Jatiya Party Chairman and founder HM Ershad appointed Ranga the secretary general of the party removing Ruhul Amin Hawlader in a similar manner.

Hawlader was first made Jatiya Party secretary general in 2001 when the party faced a split and remained in the post for 12 consecutive years.

In April 2014, Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu was appointed Jatiya Party secretary general sacking Ruhul Amin Hawlader.

On January 19 in 2016, Ershad removed Bablu from the post of the party secretary general and replaced him with Ruhul Amin Hawlader.















