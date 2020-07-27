Video
Monday, 27 July, 2020
EC to extend time for submission of party audit report

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

As the Coronaviorus pandemic is prevailing in the country, the Election Commission has decided to extend the time of submitting financial audit reports of the registered political parties. The deadline for which was earlier fixed on July 31.
"The Commission is thinking to extend one more month for the
    registered political parties to submit their annual financial statements due to Coronavirus outbreaks in the country," a senior official of EC told the Daily Observer on Sunday.
However, he said most of the political parties including Awami League and BNP are yet to submit their annual audit report before the Commission as July 31 deadline has passed.
According to the Representation of the People's Order (RPO), registered political parties have to submit their annual audit report to the Election Commission by July 31 every year.
Assistant Secretary of EC, Raushan Ara said that major political parties are yet to submit or seek time extension from the Commission. Only opposition Jatiya Party has submitted their financial statements to the EC and another has sought for time extension, she said.
"Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Commission may extend time of the submission of financial statements of the political parties. This year July 31 is the government holiday. August 1 and 2 will be also holidays for Eid ul Azha. So political parties can submit their annual audit report on August 3," she added.
In the Jatiya Party financial statement stated that the annual expenditure is higher than annual income comparing the last year audit report. The party has income Tk 19,622,545 while it has spent Tk 17,699,570 in 2019.
According to the laws, if any party fails to submit their annual audit report to the EC for three consecutive years, the registration will be cancelled.
Meanwhile, there are 41 registered political parties in the country.


