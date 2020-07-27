Rice farmers shy away from govt procurement centres





As a result, the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) could achieve only 27.6 percent of its target to buy paddy and rice on average from local Boro productions till July 17 this year. The procurement period will be ended on August 31 this year.

Although the target of buying rice from the millers could achieve around 35.2 percent till July 17 beginning from May 7 this year, it could buy only 1,12,129 tonnes of paddy against its target of buying 8,00,000 tonnes directly from the farmers. The rate of achievement is only 14pc.

According to the Food

Ministry and DG Food statement, it could buy only 3.53 lakh tonnes of boiled rice against its target of buying 10 lakh tonnes in three months till July 17 while the target of buying non-boiled rice procurement almost filled up. It could buy 45,736 tonnes of non-boiled rice against its target of buying 50,000 tonnes.

The government is buying paddy at Tk 26 per kg while boiled rice at Tk 36 per kg and non- boiled rice at Tk 35 per kg. But, paddy is being sold at local markets at Tk 850 to 900 per maund and rice at Tk 1600 to 1700 per maund.

However, the DG Food authority claimed that they are still having more than a month to complete the procurement. By this time, the rests of the target will be achieved as most rice millers have already signed agreements with them to supply rice in the mills.

DG Food Director General Sarwar Mahmud, also an additional secretary to the government, told this correspondent most millers have signed agreements with the authority to supply rice. Although the auto rice millers are ready to supply rice, husking millers are facing troubles due to recent inclement weather. As soon as the weather will be clear, they will also supply the rice.

As per the agreement, they are bound to supply the rice. If they failed to keep their commitment, the authority will take necessary steps including litigation and confiscating their deposits, he added.

According to DG Food officials and farmers, the farmers are unwilling to supply paddy to the government warehouses to avert unnecessary hazards and hassles. Initially, farmers need to fulfil the demand of moisture of paddy set by the authority. It's hard for an ordinary farmer to maintain the moisture of their paddy as they don't have enough scope for drying their paddy.

According to officials and farmers, the government failed to buy insignificant quantity of rice against its target this year due to people's apprehension of probable food crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, repeated flood hit, higher price in local markets and hassles in government offices to supply food grains following their specimen and moisture and realize money.

In this situation, it's raising concerns that efforts to provide food supports to the poor people amid the Covid-19 crisis and ongoing and post-flood situation might suffer a setback without adequate stock.

Despite repeated initiatives of the ministry and the DG Food to bring pace in sluggish procurement, the field level officials couldn't change the situation. Rather, a section of the rice millers have also stopped supplying rice in the mills showing the cause of higher rice price.

In this situation, the public food stock is declining owing to increased distribution of rice and wheat flour among low-income, poor and vulnerable people to protect them from hunger during the days of Covid-19 crisis and repeated floods and cyclones. At the same time, the food distribution under the government's various schemes such as Gratuitous Relief, special Open Market Sale (OMS), and the food- friendly programme to support the poor increased.

The food stock at the state godowns dropped to around 13 lakh tonnes on Sunday against its capacity of storing 19.5 lakh tonnes.

DG Food Sarwar Mamhmud also said that the government does not procure only to build stock.

"Our main goal is to ensure fair prices to growers. Market has been buoyant this year. Farmers are getting better prices for their produce. They are not incurring losses. As a result, the farmers will be encouraged to grow more paddy this year. It's the target of the government," he said.

















