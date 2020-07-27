Regent group chair Shahed  remanded for 28 days





The court granted remand seven days for each case.

Three cases were filed against him with Uttara West Police Station and one in Uttara East Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the orders after RAB produced him before the court with a 40-day remand prayer.

On the other hand, Regent Group's Managing Director Masud Parvez was placed on a 21-day remand in three cases.

On July 16, Shahed and Parvez were placed on a 10-day remand each by another Dhaka Court in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.

RAB said in their remand prayers the accused, in connivance with others, misappropriated a large sum of money of three businessmen and occupied Hotel Melina

forcibly. For the sake of proper investigation the accused should be taken in police custody for interrogation.

Defence lawyers Adv Nazmul Hossain, Adv Shah Alam, Adv Md Moniruzzzaman submitted petitions for Shahed's bail with the plea for the cancellation of the remand prayers.

At one stage of the hearing, the accused standing on the dock said to the magistrate, "Sir, I have committed a crime, if I start my business now I can pay back the claimants gradually."

Opposing his bail prayer Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said, "Shahed cheated people and played with their lives. He is a great fraudster. I oppose his bail."

After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the bail petitions and put the accused on remand.

Nearly ten years ago, a Dhaka court sentenced Shahed to six months in jail and fined him 53 lakh in a bank cheque bounce case.

Earlier in the morning Shahed was shown arrested in an Arms and Special Powers Act case. Both the orders of the cases were passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan.

Shahed, accused in over 56 cases, was arrested near the Labangabati river at Debhata upazila in Satkhira in the wee hours of July 15.

Wearing a Burqa, he was attempting to flee to India on a country boat. Later, he was flown to Dhaka by a helicopter.

The arrest came two days after a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants for him in two fraud cases filed over misappropriation of Tk 3.58 crore.

Shahed was absconding since RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of the Regent Hospital.

His organization Regent Group Managing Director Masud Parvez was arrested on July 14 from Kapasia in Gazipur.















