Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:24 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Regent group chair Shahed  remanded for 28 days

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed was placed on a 28-day remand by a Dhaka court on Sunday in four fraud cases.
The court granted remand seven days for each case.
Three cases were filed against him with Uttara West Police Station and one in Uttara East Police Station.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the orders after RAB  produced him before the court with a 40-day remand prayer.
On the other hand, Regent Group's Managing Director Masud Parvez was placed on a 21-day remand in three cases.
On July 16, Shahed and   Parvez were placed on a 10-day remand each by another Dhaka Court in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.
RAB  said in their remand prayers the accused, in connivance with others, misappropriated a large sum of money of three businessmen and occupied Hotel Melina
    forcibly.  For the sake of proper investigation the accused should be taken in police custody for interrogation.
Defence lawyers Adv Nazmul Hossain, Adv Shah Alam, Adv Md Moniruzzzaman submitted petitions for Shahed's bail with the plea for the cancellation of the remand prayers.
At one stage of the hearing, the accused standing on the dock said to the magistrate, "Sir, I have committed a crime, if I start my business now I can pay back the claimants gradually."
Opposing his bail prayer Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said, "Shahed cheated people and played with their lives. He is a great fraudster. I oppose his bail."
After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the bail petitions and put the accused on remand.
Nearly ten years ago, a Dhaka court sentenced Shahed to six months in jail and fined him 53 lakh in a bank cheque bounce case.
Earlier in the morning Shahed was shown arrested in an Arms and Special Powers Act case. Both the orders of the cases were passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan.
Shahed, accused in over 56 cases, was arrested near the Labangabati river at Debhata upazila in Satkhira in the wee hours of July 15.
Wearing a Burqa, he was attempting to flee to India on a country boat. Later, he was flown to Dhaka by a helicopter.
The arrest came two days after a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants for him in two fraud cases filed over misappropriation of Tk 3.58 crore.
Shahed was absconding since RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of the Regent Hospital.
His organization Regent Group Managing Director Masud Parvez was arrested on July 14 from Kapasia in Gazipur.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Plenty of fish in Bay brings smile to fishermen after 65-day ban
Bablu made JP secy gen
US Attorney Gen seeks opinion of amici curiae on Rashed Chy
EC to extend time for submission of party audit report
Rice farmers shy away from govt procurement centres
Regent group chair Shahed  remanded for 28 days
Joy’s 50th birthday today
Form bodies to help flood victims, Hasina asks AL leaders, activists


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft