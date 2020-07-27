Video
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:24 AM
Front Page

Joy’s 50th birthday today

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Today is the 50th birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the only son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the eldest grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Sajeeb Wazed, also the PM's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Affairs Adviser, was born on July 27 of 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh to the country's prominent nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah and Sheikh Hasina.
Under his supervision and outstanding contribution in ICT sector, the country is transforming gradually into a Digital Bangladesh. The major contribution of Joy lies in the development of the ICT sector of Bangladesh.
The policies taken by him as the Prime Minister's ICT Advisor opened a new era of ICT usage in Bangladesh as the country continues to improve rapidly in all indicators of technological advancement including mobile phone users, internet users, accessing public services digitally, mobile banking, and earnings from ICT exports.
Joy studied at St. Joseph's College, India. He enrolled in Computer Science at the University of Bangalore, and then he transferred to The University of Texas at Arlington in America and received B.Sc. degree in computer engineering from this university.
He completed Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University.
Joy got married to Kristine Wazed on October 26, 2002, and they have a daughter named Sophia Rehana Wazed.
To mark the 50th birthday of Joy Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday unveiled the cover of a book titled "Sajeeb Wazed Joy: Samriddho Agamir Protichchhabi".
After unveiling the cover of the book Obaidul Quader briefed press from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
Quader said, "Joy is the architect of Digital Bangladesh. Bangabandhu is the symbol of our independence and Sheikh Hasina is the role model of our economic emancipation. Bangabandhu's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy is working from behind the scene to build a Digital Bangladesh and to translate the dreams of Bangabandhu and his daughter into reality."
Extending birthday greetings, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister also said, "Joy is the real hero of silent revolution in the ICT sector of Bangladesh."
Quader also inaugurated the online version of the book on the occasion.
State Minister for ICT Division and publisher of the book Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary and editor of the book Ashraful Alam Khokan and planner of the book Yasin Kabir Joy were present on the occasion.




