Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:24 AM
Form bodies to help flood victims, Hasina asks AL leaders, activists

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday issued directives to form committees comprising local AL leaders and activists to play a supportive role in flood relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood affected areas.
An unscheduled special meeting of the joint general secretaries and organizational secretaries of the party's central executive body was held at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi. AL president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the unscheduled meeting through video call.
The meeting discussed the overall flood situation in the country and at the beginning of the meeting AL leaders expressed deep shock over the death of AL Organizing Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq's father. The meeting discussed in detail the deteriorating flood situation in different parts of the country and the steps to be taken to help the flood affected people.
    At the meeting, AL president Sheikh Hasina said, "Leaders and activists of Awami League and allied organizations and party's public representatives across the country should stand by the flood affected people."
At same time, she wished everyone a happy Eid-ul-Azha in advance. On the holy Eid-ul-Azha, he called upon all the affluent persons to stand by the people and pay attention to cleanliness.
Sheikh Hasina said, "Adequate government allocation has been made to deal with the damage in the flood-hit areas. Floods can be long-term, so we have to be prepared in advance. If this year floods are prolonged, the Awami League will have to carry out relief activities for the flood-hit people as usual."
"Due to Corona the 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being observed at a limited scale. Following the great ideals of the Father of the Nation, the leaders and activists of the Awami League will deliver relief to the homes of the people and the tree planting programme must continue," she added.
The meeting was presided over by Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak. At the end of the meeting, he presented the instructions of the AL president to the media.
AL presidium member Abdur Rahman and joint general secretary Dipu Moni, Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present at the time.
Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Rokeya Sultana, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Executive Member Anwar Hossain, among others, were present.









Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
