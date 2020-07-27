

Flood situation may worsen in next 24-hr

The flood situation of Dhaka, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Chandpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur and Tangail districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours, according to the information of the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (FFWC).

Besides, flood situation of low lying areas in Kurigram, Bogura, Brahmanbaria, Gaiba-ndha, Natore Jamalpur and Naogoan districts may remain stable in next 24 hours, it also said.

The ongoing flood in the above mentioned districts may continue till the end of July but is likely to improve during the first week of August, it also said.

The flood situation in the Ganges basin worsened further as the water level of the rivers in the region continues to rise due to heavy downpour and onrush of water coming from upstream.

A rising trend of water levels in Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria Goalunda points was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The water level of the Ganges River increased by 14 centimetres at Pankha point in Chapainawabganj, while 10 cm at Rajshahi point, five cm at Hardinge Bridge point and 12 cm at Talbaria point.

The water level of the Padma River went up by five cm at Goalunda, Bhagyakul and Mawa points, according to the Water Development Board.

The water level of Dharla River marked fall by 18 cm at Kurigram and Ghaghot River went up by one cm at Gaibandha as the rivers were flowing above the danger levels at these points.

The Jamuna River water was flowing 104 cm above

the danger level at Fulchhari point, 112 cm above at Bahadurabad point, 119 cm above at Sariakandi point, 100 cm above at Kazipur and 88 cm above at Sirajganj points.

Meanwhile, victims of flood affected areas are not getting adequate food and relief from the government.

In flood affected areas, houses have been flooded, forcing hundreds of people to live under the sky. Besides, many people are starving as they did not received adequate government aid.

Economic activities in the country have come to almost a halt since the coronavirus outbreak in early March.

And when the floods hit several weeks ago, inundating fields and disrupting communications, there was hardly any job left for the people to support their families who have no option but to fully depend on the government help and others for food. People in the flood affected areas in Kurigram are complaining of shortage of food and government assistance as they struggle to survive and worry over a bleak future.

The inundation of vast swathes of area in the district has caused another problem - shortage of fodder. The situation could force farmers to sell cows at nominal prices ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

In some areas, houses have been flooded, forcing hundreds of people to live under the sky. Besides, many people are starving as they did not received adequate government aid.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim said so far, 190MT rice, cash Tk 9 lakh, cash Tk 2 lakh for baby food, Tk 4 lakh for fodder and 6,000 packets of dry foods have been distributed among the flood-hit people. "We're living an inhuman life for the last one month. We've no work and food. We didn't receive any relief from the local chairman and members. Besides, we could not go out of home because of coronavirus," said Manser Ali, a resident of Jatrapur union in Sadar upazila. Entaz Ali said he had been living on Kurigram-Jatrapur road with his family and domestic animals for the last 15 days. "We don't have food for ourselves. How are we supposed to manage fodder for the animals?" he asked.















