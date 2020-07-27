DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin





The university issued a press release and said that Sharmin got involved in other businesses without taking permission from the university authorities while staying on leave.

The press release also mentioned that her arrest and remand over the involvement in doing fake N95 mask business also tarnished the image of the

university.

The university also served her with a show-cause notice and asked her to explain within seven days.









A fraud case on July 24 was filed against Aparajita International with Shahbagh Police Station for supplying fake mask in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU).

Later, on the same day the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the owner of Aparajita International Sharmin Jahan.



