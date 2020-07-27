PM to open OIC virtual youth summit today





The celebration includes two-day youth summit title "Resilient Youth Leadership Summit" under the theme - 'Parity and Prosperity: For a Resilient Future'.

The Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020 will be inaugurated at 4pm with an aim to bring the youth and their spirit together from every corner of the world.

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen,Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen,State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, Youth and Sports Minister of Qatar, Youth and Sports Minister of Azerbaijan and President of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF)Taha Ayhan are expected to join.

Dr Momen said the event will be a great opportunity to project the positive branding of Bangladesh highlighting the brilliant works of the youths and share knowledge among the stakeholders.

"This event will surely infuse a positive energy among youth and bind us into a stronger fraternity," he said. The convergence of the yearlong events with the grand celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary has amplified its significance to a great extent. Amid the COVID-19 new normal, the Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020 will be followed by the "Resilient Youth Leadership Summit".

The launching ceremony of this grand event was originally scheduled to be held in Dhaka with the presence of state-level dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and influential youths from all over the world on April 12.

The virtual Rohingya camp tour will be one of the segments the "Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020" to introduce the displaced persecuted Rohingya community from Myanmar to the global participants.

It will also help build up a sense of awareness among the youth about the ordeal and struggle of the Rohingya community.

The selection of Dhaka as the "OIC Youth Capital 2020" will play a significant role in reflecting a positive brand image of Bangladesh globally, especially among the youth, says the Foreign Ministry.

This declaration of Dhaka as OIC Youth Capital 2020 is also a testimony of overwhelming vitality of the more than 53 million youths of Bangladesh, the ministry said.

















