54 more deaths, 2,275 new cases of C-19 infection





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 2,928 and the number of total infections stood at 223,453.

The officially confirmed coronavirus death tally in Bangladesh went past 2,900 in just 130 days since the country reported its first Covid-19 fatality in mid-March and the mortality rate has increased to 1.31 percent.

"Of the dead patients, 40 are men and 14 women. Moreover, 19 of them are hailed from Dhaka, ten from Chattogram, eight from Khulna, Seven from Rajshahi, six from Sylhet, three from Rangpur and one from Mymensingh division," Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Sunday.

"Forty-eight of them have died in different hospitals and six at their respective homes," she added.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims as of Sunday, the highest number of patients - 45.53 percent or 1,333 - died are aged sixty and above.

The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that some 2,306 people who have died from Covid-19 are males and 622 are females, which are 78.76 per cent and 21.24 per cent respectively.

District-wise, out of 2,928 fatalities till date, 48.09 per cent or 1,408 are from Dhaka division, 24.62 or 721 per cent from Chattogram, 7.04 per cent or 206 from Khulna, 5.94 per cent or 174 from Rajshahi, 4.78 per cent or 140 from Sylhet, 3.74 per cent or 110 from Barishal, 3.69 per cent or 108 from Rangpur and 2.08 per cent or 61 from Mymensingh.

Dr Nasima Said, "Some 10,441 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 10,078 were tested in 81 labs across the country. So far 1,111,558 samples have been tested."

Besides, some 1,792 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 123,882.

Around 54.44 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.31 per cent has died.

The latest day's infection rate was 22.57 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.10 percent.

Currently, 58,799 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,085 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 366,747 people have completed their quarantine course.

Via the telemedicine service, everyday a total of 90 doctors and health officials in two shifts are providing Covid-19 advice that has been availed by 129,771 people till date including 4,686 in the last 24 hours.

However, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus crossed 16 million on Sunday, with over 644,661 recorded deaths, according to the information accumulated by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, so far 9,267,601 patients have recovered from coronavirus globally. Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11. It has spread to all corners of the world since then.















Bangladesh on Sunday saw 54 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 2,275 new cases of infection after testing 10,078 samples in the last 24 hours.With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 2,928 and the number of total infections stood at 223,453.The officially confirmed coronavirus death tally in Bangladesh went past 2,900 in just 130 days since the country reported its first Covid-19 fatality in mid-March and the mortality rate has increased to 1.31 percent."Of the dead patients, 40 are men and 14 women. Moreover, 19 of them are hailed from Dhaka, ten from Chattogram, eight from Khulna, Seven from Rajshahi, six from Sylhet, three from Rangpur and one from Mymensingh division," Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Sunday."Forty-eight of them have died in different hospitals and six at their respective homes," she added.According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims as of Sunday, the highest number of patients - 45.53 percent or 1,333 - died are aged sixty and above.The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that some 2,306 people who have died from Covid-19 are males and 622 are females, which are 78.76 per cent and 21.24 per cent respectively.District-wise, out of 2,928 fatalities till date, 48.09 per cent or 1,408 are from Dhaka division, 24.62 or 721 per cent from Chattogram, 7.04 per cent or 206 from Khulna, 5.94 per cent or 174 from Rajshahi, 4.78 per cent or 140 from Sylhet, 3.74 per cent or 110 from Barishal, 3.69 per cent or 108 from Rangpur and 2.08 per cent or 61 from Mymensingh.Dr Nasima Said, "Some 10,441 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 10,078 were tested in 81 labs across the country. So far 1,111,558 samples have been tested."Besides, some 1,792 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 123,882.Around 54.44 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.31 per cent has died.The latest day's infection rate was 22.57 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.10 percent.Currently, 58,799 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,085 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 366,747 people have completed their quarantine course.Via the telemedicine service, everyday a total of 90 doctors and health officials in two shifts are providing Covid-19 advice that has been availed by 129,771 people till date including 4,686 in the last 24 hours.However, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus crossed 16 million on Sunday, with over 644,661 recorded deaths, according to the information accumulated by US-based Johns Hopkins University.Besides, so far 9,267,601 patients have recovered from coronavirus globally. Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11. It has spread to all corners of the world since then.