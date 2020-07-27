

Foreign Freedom Fighter Father Homrich dies of C-19









Father Homrich was born on 8th December 1928 in USA. After his graduation from Notre Dame University on Philosophy, he studied Bengali, Hiduism and Islam.

In 1955, he moved to East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and dedicated his whole life for the human being of disadvantaged people of Bangladesh.

He developed 27 education institutes and developed hospitals as well as other development activities for the poor ethnics. During liberation in 1971, thousands of women and girls took shelter in his different mission campuses to escape from Pakistani army and Bangladeshi collaborators (Rajakars). On humanitarian ground, he helped to the freedom fighters, ensured shelter and provided medical treatment to the wounded freedom fighters.

After the independence, Bangladesh recognized him as a Freedom Fighter. The present government of Bangladesh honoured Father Homrich as a foreign friend of Liberation War. Foreighn Freedom Fighter Father Rev. Eugene E Homrich has died on Saturday by coronavirus in USA. He was 92.Father Homrich was born on 8th December 1928 in USA. After his graduation from Notre Dame University on Philosophy, he studied Bengali, Hiduism and Islam.In 1955, he moved to East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and dedicated his whole life for the human being of disadvantaged people of Bangladesh.He developed 27 education institutes and developed hospitals as well as other development activities for the poor ethnics. During liberation in 1971, thousands of women and girls took shelter in his different mission campuses to escape from Pakistani army and Bangladeshi collaborators (Rajakars). On humanitarian ground, he helped to the freedom fighters, ensured shelter and provided medical treatment to the wounded freedom fighters.After the independence, Bangladesh recognized him as a Freedom Fighter. The present government of Bangladesh honoured Father Homrich as a foreign friend of Liberation War.